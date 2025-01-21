Médiamétrie launching SVoD audience measurement
January 21, 2025
From Pascale Paoli-Lebailly in Paris
Médiamétrie will launch its Cross Média Vidéo measurement in France this spring to take better account of the evolution of viewing devices, as well as the consumption of the major SVoD services such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+.
In France, among the average four hours and sixteen minutes of content watched each day, viewers request one third from digital services and SVoD platforms.
The new measurement service is currently being tested and scheduled to be launched in April, whilst the first SVoD figures will be available in July.
A Cross Média Vidéo committee has been set up which will gather both linear TV broadcasters and streaming platforms. Talks are currently ongoing with Max, TikTok and various press titles.