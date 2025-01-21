Médiamétrie launching SVoD audience measurement

Médiamétrie will launch its Cross Média Vidéo measurement in France this spring to take better account of the evolution of viewing devices, as well as the consumption of the major SVoD services such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+.

In France, among the average four hours and sixteen minutes of content watched each day, viewers request one third from digital services and SVoD platforms.

The new measurement service is currently being tested and scheduled to be launched in April, whilst the first SVoD figures will be available in July.

A Cross Média Vidéo committee has been set up which will gather both linear TV broadcasters and streaming platforms. Talks are currently ongoing with Max, TikTok and various press titles.

Médiamétrie, which promises an “unequalled service worldwide”, hopes to built both an ad campaign measurement as well as a media and platforms content measurement.

“The TV screen has become a playing field between linear broadcasters launching platforms and turning into content agregators and streamers whose business model is no longer subscriptions only,” Médiamétrie explained. “The objective is to gather of the elements of the puzzle to bring out a fair, comparable and progressive cross video audience measurement.”