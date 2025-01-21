TNT Sports appoints Thomas as Head of Football

Pete Thomas will join TNT Sports as its new Head of Football on March 1st. He joins from production house Whisper.

In a broadcasting career spanning two decades, Thomas has worked across a host of sports and major sporting events including Premier League football, European football, rugby and NFL. He moved to Whisper from Noah Media Group in 2022 where he had worked as Executive Producer and Director across a host of award-winning non-live sports content and documentaries such as Finding Jack Charlton and Adam Hills: Take His Legs. Previously Thomas also worked at Sunset+Vine as Producer and ITV Sport as Assistant Producer.

In his new role with TNT Sports, Thomas will report to Scott Young, Group SVP, Content, Production and Business Operations, WBD Sports Europe.

Thomas commented: “I’m delighted to be joining TNT Sports at such an exciting time, and to have the opportunity to work across the biggest competitions in club football with such an ambitious and progressive broadcaster. I’m very much looking forward to working with the hugely talented team that has set such high standards across TNT Sports broadcasts, to work together to continue the brilliant story-telling that has become synonymous with TNT Sports.”

Young added: “Throughout the recruitment process, Pete demonstrated an outstanding vision on how he will lead our football coverage and tell the stories from the sport through a TNT Sports lens. Pete is joining a remarkable team who relentlessly deliver world class coverage. I’m looking forward to Pete adding his layer of innovative production and management experience, from the Premier League to European football all the way through to how we will deliver the Emirates FA Cup for the first time as TNT Sports next season. He will also work closely with our production leaders from our other major sports such as MotoGP and rugby to ensure our coverage remains best-in-class. It’s an incredibly exciting time for our sports business and we are delighted to welcome Pete to the TNT Sports family.”