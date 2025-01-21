Vilda named CEO of DAZN Spain and Portugal

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced that Bosco Aranguren, CEO of DAZN Spain, is leaving the company to pursue a new project. Oscar Vilda, former CEO of Finetwork, will replace him in the role from February 1st.

Since joining in 2022, Aranguren has played a key role in the transformation and growth of the business in Spain, managing to double both revenue and subscriber numbers. Under his leadership, important distribution agreements have been reached with the country’s main operators, such as Telefónica, Orange, Vodafone, Grupo MASMOVIL and Avatel, as well as strategic alliances with leading entertainment platforms such as Prime Video and MAX. Place to Work certification, a recognition of the exceptional work culture developed during his management.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, commented: “We are deeply grateful to Bosco Aranguren for his dedication, strategic vision and commitment over the past three years. Aranguren has been a key player in the consolidation and growth of DAZN in Spain and we wish him every success in this new phase We are delighted to welcome Oscar to DAZN, who brings over 30 years of experience in the FMCG and Telecoms sectors across Europe and the Middle East. His expertise and knowledge around brand, customer experience and channel development will greatly assist us as we continue to drive business growth.”.”

From February 1st, Vilda will assume the role of CEO for Spain and Portugal, bringing his experience in the industry to lead the development and growth of the business in both markets.

Vilda joins DAZN from Finetwork, where during his almost two years as CEO he drove the operator’s growth, making it the fifth operator in the market. Previously, he was CEO of the operator Oredoo Qatar and was a member of the board of the Qatari technology company Starlink, as well as Commercial General Manager at Orange, General Manager of the Personal Business Unit at Vodafone, and held different responsibilities in the commercial and marketing areas of FMCG companies such as Allied Domecq, Pepsico and Schweppes.

Vilda added: “Being part of the DAZN project, driven by the ambition of its directors and shareholders to turn the brand into the global home of sport and a meeting point for all fans, is probably one of the most exciting challenges I have faced in my professional career. Contributing to offering unique and specific responses to the needs of a specific type of customer, in a transparent way and taking advantage of the best available technology, makes this challenge even more exciting.”