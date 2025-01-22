Hexagon Cup renews ITV broadcasting deal

The Hexagon Cup has announced the renewal of its partnership with ITV as broadcasting rights holder for the second edition of the padel tournament, ensuring fans across the UK can enjoy free-to-air extensive coverage of the tournament’s second edition, taking place from January 29th to February 2nd, in Madrid, Spain.

2024 marked the first time ever that professional padel had been aired on a mainstream television channel in the UK.

ITVX will live stream all February 1st and 2nd matches. In addition, ITV4 will air post-event highlights, showcasing the best highlights from the competition.

The Hexagon Cup’s team-based format brings together the world’s top players across teams led by renowned personalities. The 2025 edition will feature returning teams such as AD/vantage, co-owned by Andy Murray and Anthony Joshua; ElevenEleven, led by Eva Longoria; and RL9, fronted by Robert Lewandowski. Joining them are new entrants, including Krü Padel by Taktika, supported by Sergio Agüero and Leo Messi, and 10 Padel, led by F1 driver Pierre Gasly and entrepreneur Loïc Féry. This season’s roster of stars includes top-ranked players such as Agustín Tapia, Arturo Coello, Ari Sánchez, and Paula Josemaría.

Tim Godfrey, Strategic Advisor to the Hexagon Cup, commented: “ITV’s reach and reputation for top-tier sports coverage make them the ideal partner for bringing the Hexagon Cup to life for UK viewers. This renewed partnership strengthens our shared ambition to grow the sport and keep fans engaged with the action, not least in a nation that is renowned for loving its sport”.

Richard Botchway, ITV Assistant Sport Commissioner, added: “We’re excited to continue our partnership with the Hexagon Cup. It’s a unique addition to our sports offering and a great way for viewers to experience the energy and excitement of padel at the highest level.”