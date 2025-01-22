Netflix at 302m subs

Netflix added 18.9 million new subscribers in in Q4, double analysts’ estimates, bringing its global users to 302 million – which equates to around 4 per cent of the world’s population. Revenue increased 16 per cent year-on-year to $10.25 billion (€9.82bn).

This is the last quarter in which Netflix will report subscriber numbers, shifting its focus to more traditional metrics such as profit margin and revenue growth. Starting with in Q2 results, Netflix will also publish its bi-annual engagement report – which accounts for 99 per cent of all viewing on the platform.

Content highlights in the quarter included Squid Game Season 2, the Carry-On movie, and live sports such as the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight (which pulled over 60 million live streams worldwide) and the Christmas Day NFL games.

Netflix reported that the ad-supported version of its service now accounts for 55 per cent of its new sign-ups in countries where it is available.