Report: YouTube achieves record share of TV watch time in US

Nielsen’s The Gauge report for the December 2024 interval was bookended by the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, both of which are historically known for accumulating high volumes of TV viewing in the US. These drivers contributed to a 4 per cent increase in overall time spent watching television compared with November, with each holiday also accounting for two of the four days in the interval to exceed 100 billion TV viewing minutes. In total, 2024 included nine days with over 100 billion TV viewing minutes, compared with 13 in 2023.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Day also hosted the top six most watched telecasts of the month. These included the three Thanksgiving NFL games, led by the Giants vs Cowboys on Fox with 38.5 million viewers, followed at No 4 by NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with 23.8 million viewers. The fifth and sixth top telecasts belonged to Netflix in its NFL debut on Christmas Day, whose two games each drew over 23 million viewers and helped bolster an already strong month for the streamer.

Netflix accounted for 8.5 per cent of total TV viewing in December, tying its platform best share set in July 2023. Netflix notched a 14 per cent increase over the previous interval, and while some of that was attributable to the two NFL games, calculations showed the streamer’s monthly usage would have been up 11 per cent even if contributions from the games were excluded. Netflix benefited from its action thriller film Carry-On, which generated 5.2 billion viewing minutes from December 13th – 29th and achieved the third-most streamed title of the interval. It also received a boost following the Season 2 premiere of Squid Game, which accumulated 4.9 billion viewing minutes in the final week of the interval and also notched the highest weekly total (measured Monday through Sunday) for any streaming title in 2024.

On top of a 7.6 per cent increase in November, streaming viewership climbed another 9 per cent in December and the category secured a new Gauge record with 43.4 per cent of total TV watch time. In addition to Netflix, nearly all reported streaming platforms exhibited gains and several achieved platform bests:

YouTube viewing was up 7 per cent to propel the platform to a record 11.1 per cent share of TV usage.

Prime Video reached a platform best 4 per cent share of TV, as it benefited from hosting five NFL Thursday Night Football games, including one on Black Friday, during the December interval, as well as from its holiday blockbuster film Red One, which racked up 5.6 billion viewing minutes as the month’s top streaming title. Prime Video also saw success from its new original reality series Beast Games starring Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, with over 700 million viewing minutes accumulated across its first three episodes.

Max garnered an 18 per cent monthly viewing increase in December, the largest among all streaming platforms, with upticks driven by its deep library of available shows like The Big Bang Theory and Friends, as well as newcomer Dune Prophecy.

The broadcast and cable categories were notably football-heavy in December, and each saw monthly increases in sports viewership of 17 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively, due to games across the NFL, various college bowl games, and the first round of the College Football Playoffs. The cable category also received an 18 per cent bump in feature film viewing (on top of a 14 per cent increase in November). Both categories, however, had to contend with seasonal-related declines: Broadcast networks pulled back on scripted dramas during the holiday season, resulting in an 18 per cent dip in that genre, and cable news, following the end of the presidential election cycle, dropped by 27 per cent. Overall, broadcast and cable viewing accounted for 22.4 per cent and 23.8 per cent of December TV watch time, respectively, and 46.2 per cent of TV viewing combined.