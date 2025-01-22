Survey: TikTok, YouTube leading platforms for US young adults
January 22, 2025
According to Omdia’s latest consumer survey, TikTok and YouTube have emerged as the leading video platforms for 18-35-year-olds in the US. These platforms have outpaced Instagram, Facebook and Netflix, solidifying their dominance across the video landscape.
In 2024, TikTok surpassed 1.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs) globally, including 145 million MAUs in the USA. In terms of video revenues, TikTok led global rankings, amassing $63.3 billion (including China), nearly doubling YouTube’s global advertising revenue of $33.3 billion. Within the US, TikTok’s advertising revenues reached approximately $8 billion.
Speaking at Content Americas 2025, Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director at Omdia, said: “There is no doubt about the enormous impact platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Meta have on media consumption in the USA.”
Rua Aguete also highlighted significant audience overlap among platforms, revealing that 92 per cent of TikTok users also engage with YouTube monthly, with 61 per cent using YouTube daily. In comparison, Instagram Reels and Facebook Video attract 76 per cent of TikTok users monthly, while daily usage stands at 50 per cent for Instagram and 44 per cent for Facebook.
Rua Aguete further noted: “Should a USA TikTok ban occur, it’s likely that millions of users would increase their engagement with YouTube and Meta platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, rather than switching to new apps. That said, new apps have certainly gained traction amidst discussions of a possible TikTok ban.”
Another emerging trend is the shift in viewing habits with TikTok, Facebook and Instagram usage remaining predominantly mobile-centric. 52 per cent of YouTube viewing in the US now occurs on TVs, a figure that continues to rise as connected TV adoption grows.
Omdia’s research also highlights TikTok’s strong cultural resonance within Hispanic communities in the US with Hispanic users engaging more frequently compared to non-Hispanic users.
Latin America‘s total SVoD subscriptions are projected to grow from 154 million in 2024 to 174 million in 2025, adding 20 million new subscribers in a year.
Netflix remains the leader in the region, ending 2024 with 51 million subscriptions and forecasted to reach 57 million by 2025 and 70 million by 2029. Its success stems from its ad-supported tiers and substantial investments in Spanish-language content, accounting for 48 per cent of regional SVoD revenues. Disney+ follows with 12 per cent and Paramount+ holds 8 per cent.
Disney+ subscriptions are expected to reach 20 million by 2025, bolstered by the Q2 2024 merger of Star+ and Combo+ and the introduction of an ad-supported tier.
Rua Aguete emphasised the importance of Mexico and Brazil to Netflix’s growth, commenting: “Netflix not only leads globally but is cementing its dominance in Latin America. Its investments in Spanish-language content and advertising models are driving growth across the region.”