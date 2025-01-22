Survey: TikTok, YouTube leading platforms for US young adults

According to Omdia’s latest consumer survey, TikTok and YouTube have emerged as the leading video platforms for 18-35-year-olds in the US. These platforms have outpaced Instagram, Facebook and Netflix, solidifying their dominance across the video landscape.

In 2024, TikTok surpassed 1.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs) globally, including 145 million MAUs in the USA. In terms of video revenues, TikTok led global rankings, amassing $63.3 billion (including China), nearly doubling YouTube’s global advertising revenue of $33.3 billion. Within the US, TikTok’s advertising revenues reached approximately $8 billion.

Speaking at Content Americas 2025, Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director at Omdia, said: “There is no doubt about the enormous impact platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Meta have on media consumption in the USA.”

Rua Aguete also highlighted significant audience overlap among platforms, revealing that 92 per cent of TikTok users also engage with YouTube monthly, with 61 per cent using YouTube daily. In comparison, Instagram Reels and Facebook Video attract 76 per cent of TikTok users monthly, while daily usage stands at 50 per cent for Instagram and 44 per cent for Facebook.