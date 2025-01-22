The Stargate Project building new AI infrastructure for OpenAI

The Stargate Project is a new company which intends to invest $500 billion (€480.1bn) over the next four years building new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the US. The company will begin deploying $100 billion immediately.

This infrastructure will create hundreds of thousands of American jobs, and seek to generate economic benefit for the entire world. This project aims to not only support the re-industrialisation of the US but also provide a strategic capability to protect the national security of America and its allies.

The initial equity funders in Stargate are SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX. SoftBank and OpenAI are the lead partners for Stargate, with SoftBank having financial responsibility and OpenAI having operational responsibility. Masayoshi Son will be the chairman.

Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, and OpenAI are the key initial technology partners. The buildout is currently underway, starting in Texas, and the company is evaluating potential sites across the country for more campuses as it finalises definitive agreements.

As part of Stargate, Oracle, NVIDIA, and OpenAI will closely collaborate to build and operate this computing system. This builds on a collaboration between OpenAI and NVIDIA going back to 2016 and a newer partnership between OpenAI and Oracle.

This also builds on the existing OpenAI partnership with Microsoft. OpenAI will continue to increase its consumption of Azure as OpenAI continues its work with Microsoft with this additional compute to train leading models and deliver products and services.

“All of us look forward to continuing to build and develop AI—and in particular AGI—for the benefit of all of humanity. We believe that this new step is critical on the path, and will enable creative people to figure out how to use AI to elevate humanity,” the porject said in a press release.