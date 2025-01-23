News network CNN plans to lay off “hundreds” of staff as it refocuses the business around a global digital audience, according to reports.

The layoffs come as CNN is rearranging its linear TV lineup and building out digital subscription products. CNN hopes the cuts will lower production costs and consolidate teams, according to a CNBC report. Some shows produced in New York or Washington could move to Atlanta, where production can be done more cheaply, the report added.

CNN, which is owned by Warner Bros Discovery, currently has around 3,500 employees worldwide.

NBC News, owned by Comcast, is also said to be planning imminent job cuts – although on a far smaller scale than CNN.