Max/Starz bundle launches on Prime Video US

Prime Video, Starz and Warner Bros Discovery announced the launch of a new Max/Starz bundle for customers to seamlessly subscribe to both streaming services through Prime Video in the US Customers can access the ad-free Max and Starz bundle for $20.99/month, an approximate 25 per cent savings.

“We are thrilled to team with Prime Video and Max to deliver this new offering of critically acclaimed programming to an even broader customer base,” said Alison Hoffman, President, Starz Networks. “Together, our world-class libraries provide an unparalleled viewing experience, offering a diverse selection of high-quality series and films across multiple genres.”

Eligible subscribers will gain access to Starz’s library of original series, including the fan-favourite , time-traveling epic Outlander, the upcoming fourth season of the gripping crime drama, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and the premiere of the deliciously dark new thriller, The Couple Next Door. Plus, a collection of action-packed movies, including John Wick: Chapter 4, Borderlands and many more.

Eligible subscribers can also explore Max’s library of exclusive original series, blockbuster movies, documentaries, and beloved TV from leading brands like HBO, Warner Bros, A24, Adult Swim, and the DC Universe. Fans can tune in to the latest Max Original drama series The Pitt and get ready for the upcoming and highly anticipated seasons of The White Lotus, debuting February 16th, and The Last of Us, debuting in April. Max is also home to can’t miss HBO Originals like The Penguin and House of the Dragon, as well as Warner Bros Pictures’ films like Barbie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, both Dune films, as well as classics like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and many more.

The offering is available for purchase on Prime Video in the US for a limited time.