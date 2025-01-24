DAZN targets 1bn users

DAZN has provided a company update, which offers an overview of the sports streaming service’s strategy as well as the milestones and financial performance for the prior year.

In 2024, DAZN reports that it streamed over 90,000 live events across more than 200 markets. “The scale that an audience of over 300 million regular viewers affords enables DAZN to successfully introduce its customers to new sports, experiences and brands,” said the company.

DAZN added that its momentum is “fuelled by robust financial performance and strategic investments”. Between 2021 and 2024, DAZN more than doubled its revenues to $3.4 billion (€3.2bn), with revenues projected to reach $6 billion in 2025. DAZN said that its approach to unbundling sports content and introducing tiered subscriptions has maximised revenue opportunities while driving growth within a total addressable market of $500 billion. In 2024, DAZN achieved an increase in underlying profitability of over 50 per cent.

DAZN announced in December that it has secured global and exclusive rights to FIFA’s Club World Cup, taking place this summer, on a free-to-air basis.

DAZN’s CEO, Shay Segev, commented: “2024 was a landmark year for DAZN, but we are only getting started. As we step into 2025, our ambitions are bigger than ever. Our aim to reach one billion global users reflects the scale of our vision, and – as the only global direct-to-consumer sports platform – we are well-positioned to make this a reality. “Our mission is clear: to build the biggest sports entertainment company by connecting fans everywhere to the sports they love; and this creates an incredible network effect, which is unique to DAZN. This ambition drives everything we do, and it requires bold, strategic moves that allow us to establish dominance in key markets quickly and effectively. Our recent agreement to acquire Australia’s leading sports and entertainment business – Foxtel Group – is a perfect example of this strategy in action.”

“It’s a statement of intent and demonstrates our commitment to becoming the global home of sport. It’s about leveraging our first-mover advantage – scaling faster, delivering better experiences, and cementing DAZN’s reputation as the partner of choice for leagues and rights holders. Through bold investments, cutting-edge innovation, and strategic partnerships, we are reshaping the sports entertainment landscape and steering it to a digital future. Do not underestimate the scale of what we want to achieve at DAZN as we continue to reimagine the fan experience and lead the industry,” concluded Segev.

Meanwhile, FT reports that DAZN founder Sir Len Blavatnik has invested an additional $827 million into the platform – taking his total investment to $6.7 billion. The company will publish its latest financial results next week.