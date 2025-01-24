Ericsson sees sales dip in 2024

Ericsson has reported its full year results, with sales declining by 5 per cent, impacted by a 6 per cent sales decrease in Networks. Reported sales were SEK 247.9 billion (€21.6bn).

Adjusted gross income increased to SEK 111.4 billion with an increased contribution from all segments. Net income was SEK 0.4 billion.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, commented: “Q4 marks a strong end to 2024 for Ericsson. We progressed well against our strategic plan and generated strong free cash flow. Momentum around programmable networks for differentiated performance continued to build, and customers increasingly recognise the benefits of making mobile networks accessible through APIs. In Q4, we signed an open programmable network deal with MasOrange, a first for Europe.”

“We see further signs that the overall RAN market is now stabilising, with strong growth in North America supporting a return to Networks sales growth in Q4. Progress on operational excellence continued, with commercial discipline and supply chain efficiency actions supporting a strong adjusted Group gross margin of 46.3 per cent in the quarter. We are not yet at our long-term EBITA goal, but we are progressing towards it, supported by our strategic actions.”

“For 2025, in Networks we will continue to benefit from our product leadership position, with the best performance and energy efficiency in the industry. In Enterprise, our priority remains stabilising the commercial performance in the current portfolio and driving growth in areas such as mission critical and enterprise private networks. Our commitment remains to put high-performing, programmable and differentiated networks at the center of the digitalisation of enterprise and society,” Ekholm concluded.