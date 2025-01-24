Full fibre reaches half of Scotland

Half of Scottish homes and businesses can now get connected to ultrafast, reliable broadband according to figures from UK digital infrastructure provider Openreach.

The company has spent more than £435 million (€515m) on full fibre links for Scotland so far, with 1.45 million properties now able to upgrade and take-up at 38 per cent, ahead of the UK average.

Around 30 per cent of the new fibre footprint is in rural areas, with around 100,000 of the hardest to reach properties upgraded through Openreach work with the Scottish Government and other public sector partners. Islanders in Tiree, Iona and Mull are among the latest to be connected through the Scottish Government’s Reaching 100% rollout.

New research from the Centre for Economics and Business Research shows the fibre rollout could deliver a £4.38 billion boost to the Scottish economy by 2029.

Cebr economists said it could attract an extra 27,399 new residents to Scotland, mostly in lower-density regions, and bring about an increase of 17,809 home-based workers.

The new fibre network now reaches over 64,000 Scottish business premises; 1,500 education establishments, 900 hospitals, GP and dental practices; 590 care and nursing homes; 1,400 church and village halls; and 160 emergency and rescue services buildings.

Katie Milligan, Openreach Chief Commercial Officer and Chair of its Scotland Board, said: “Fast, reliable connectivity is a game-changer in every part of Scotland. It fuels economic growth and can support the redistribution of economic activity to less populated areas.”

“This is quite simply one of the most significant infrastructure upgrades Scotland will see this century. We’re paving the way to future job creation, remote work, digital learning, and innovative healthcare access.

“We’re proud of the progress our engineers have made – and there’s lots more still to come.”

Work is continuing in dozens of cities, towns and villages – including Inverness, Perth, Helensburgh, Gourock and Castle Douglas – with Openreach’s commercial build set to start in the island capitals of Lerwick, Kirkwall and Stornoway this year.

The Scottish Government’s Minister for Business Richard Lochhead said: “This is a significant milestone in the mission to deliver faster, more reliable broadband to homes and businesses across Scotland.”

“In today’s world, fast, reliable broadband isn’t just a convenience – it’s a necessity for many individuals and businesses. That’s why we’re committed to extending coverage through public sector investment while continuing to encourage commercial build.

“We will continue to work with Openreach to deliver access to faster broadband where it is needed most – in rural and island communities – through the Scottish Government’s Reaching 100 per cent programme, which has benefitted from more than £600 million of Scottish Government investment.”