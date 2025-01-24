Iger reaps $41m at Disney

According to company filings, Disney CEO Bob Iger received a pay package of $41.1 million (€39.3m) in 2024, mostly in the form of stock and option awards. His salary was $1 million.

In 2023, Iger took home a pay package valued at $31.6 million, with most of that in the form of stock and option awards.

Iger is under contract with Disney through 2026, when a new succession process will take place – the company will hope it works out better this time around.

James Gorman, chairman, reiterated that: “As Chair of the Succession Planning Committee, I am focused on managing our succession process, and we have continued to make strong progress over the last year,” Gorman wrote. “In response to shareholder feedback, I was pleased to share an update on our expected timing to announce a CEO successor in early 2026. The full Board is engaged in and committed to finding the right leader for the Company and we are planning for a smooth leadership transition that will enable Disney’s continued success.”