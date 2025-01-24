MPs publish production inquiry evidence

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons has published written evidence submitted to the Committee’s inquiry into British film and high-end TV on TV production ahead of evidence sessions.

The widespread challenges being faced by the domestic production sector in getting high-end drama and other television programmes made are highlighted in the evidence.

The submissions have been made available ahead of the final evidence session of the inquiry on January 28th when MPs will question Creative Industries Minister Chris Bryant and the Chair and Chief Executive of the BFI on Government measures to support the UK film, HETV and cinema sectors.

Included in the written evidence – which builds on the more than 140 pieces received by the previous Committee in the last Parliament – is a submission from the director of both the original Wolf Hall (pictured) and its sequel The Mirror and the Light, Peter Kosminsky, which outlines the difficulties in producing domestic drama in an environment dominated by streamers.

His submission reveals that The Mirror and the Light was turned down by all the streamers and it was only possible to begin production when the producer, the writer, the director and the leading actor all gave up a significant proportion of their fees.

Also published is a submission from the BBC, outlining how many productions are stuck in ‘funding limbo’ with many freelancers out of work and successful production companies closing. It cites the example of how just ten days before the broadcast of Nightsleeper, all staff at the programme’s production company were laid off.

Alongside the written evidence, the Committee has also published the responses from Amazon, Netflix, Paramount and NBC Universal to questions from Chair Caroline Dinenage on their financial commitment to funding training and workforce development in the UK. The streamers appeared before the predecessor inquiry last year.

The evidence session will give MPs the chance to raise with the Minister and the BFI, as the non-departmental public body responsible for film and high-end TV, the wide range of issues touched on during the inquiry, ahead of a report from the Committee this spring.

MPs are likely to ask about the impact of the new Independent Film Tax Credit and other existing and potential tax incentives for British film and high-end TV. There could also be questions on supporting skills training in the industry and the implications for the sector of the Government’s proposals on AI and copyright.

The Committee could also ask about support and funding for independent cinemas, as proposed by the BFI in its written evidence to the inquiry.

Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the CMS Committee, said: “The description of the perilous position faced by many productions from such a respected and experienced figure in the industry as Peter Kosminsky rings alarm bells about the health of our high-end TV industry. Distinctive British drama has always been an important part of our small-screen heritage and it’s important that decision-makers wake up to the challenges programmes face in the ever-changing production landscape. We’ll be pressing the Government and BFI to ensure they have a vision to support British content.”