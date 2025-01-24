Nilesat revenues steady at $101m

Cairo-based satellite operator Nilesat saw its revenues fall marginally during 2024. In the year to December 31st its revenues were $101.14 million (€96.5m) down slightly from $101.82 million in the same period last year, but its total profit grew almost 24 per cent to $42.98 million (from $37.7 million).

The past year saw new cooperation agreements signed with Qatar-based Es’HailSat and Saudi Arabian-based Arabsat.

Nilesat’s collaboration with its two satellite rivals seeks to unify and improve satellite broadcasting and communication services through an advanced, wide-reaching system that caters to the diverse needs of customers in the Middle East and Africa.