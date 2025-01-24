Spain’s Indra to buy Hispasat

Spanish technology company Indra is set to buy satellite operator Hispasat from Redeia for €650 million.

Indra, in which the Spanish Government has a 28 per cent stake, and Redeia are finalising the negotiations to complete the deal that will then be submitted for approval to both board of directors in each company.

The recent appointment of a new president of Telefónica coming from Indra has reportedly accelerated the operation.

In 2019, Redeia paid to Abertis €933 million for a 88.68 per cent stake in Hispasat.