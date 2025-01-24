Viasat reorganises senior executive team

Viasat has announced a restructuring of its senior executive team to “better position the company for long-term growth”.

Effective immediately, Craig Miller, currently President of Global Space Networks, will become SVP/Strategic Initiatives. In his new role, Miller will work closely with Mark Dankberg, Viasat’s Chairman of the Board and CEO, regarding strategic growth initiatives.

Girish Chandran, currently CTO, will take on additional responsibilities as President of Global Space Networks. Girish brings over 25 years of experience in satellite systems and technology to lead Viasat’s Global Space Networks organisation.

Additionally, as part of the reorganisation, Guru Gowrappan, currently President, will be leaving the company, after serving in an advisory role through April to ensure a smooth transition. Gowrappan’s mutually agreed upon departure comes on the heels of leading the successful integration phase of Viasat’s acquisition of Inmarsat. Moving forward, the company has no current plans to replace the role of President.

“We are appreciative of Guru’s leadership integrating Inmarsat and achieving accelerated synergies,” said Dankberg (pictured). “Guru built a great team, oversaw consolidation of operations, and we wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

Gowrappan added: “Leading Viasat through the successful integration of Inmarsat and playing a key role in positioning the company for future growth has been an incredibly rewarding journey. As I transition to my next chapter, I take pride in what we have accomplished together and look forward to seeing Viasat continue to thrive and make a meaningful impact around the world.”