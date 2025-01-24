Whale TV announces OneTrust as Consent Management partner

Whale TV has selected OneTrust, the platform helping organisations use data and AI responsibly, to power privacy-first, personalised experiences across its streaming operations.

Whale TV will replace its existing consent management solutions with OneTrust’s Consent Management Platform (CMP) to centralise and simplify consumer consent and preferences on its Whale TV operating system (OS) and owned and operated streaming apps such as Whale TV+.

OneTrust’s CMP allows Whale TV to:

Capture, store, and activate purpose-based consent, user preferences, and first-party data across all customer touchpoints and devices

Deploy optimised consent experiences across customer touchpoints from websites to connected TV (CTV) devices

Allow individual users in a household to manage their consent, preferences, and privacy rights

Automatically communicate consent and preferences downstream to marketing and advertising partners

Demonstrate compliance with opt-in/opt-out requirements, frameworks like IAB’s Transparency and Consent Framework, and data protection laws such as the GDPR, CCPA, and hundreds more

“It is crucial that we build a relationship with our users that is based on trust,” said Chris Hock, VP Monetisation at Whale TV. “We do that by giving them more control over their data and providing transparency over how we store and process it. By capturing consent and user preferences with OneTrust, we can ensure privacy for our audiences while delivering personalised recommendations and more relevant advertising.”

“Consent is becoming the foundation of digital customer experience. Providing audiences with more control over their data isn’t just a legal obligation, it demonstrates that data is being used responsibly. This creates a virtuous cycle of trust. Customers who feel valued share more data which enables more personalisation. With OneTrust, Whale TV can capture and activate more first-party data and deliver customer experiences that drive loyalty and growth,” added Ojas Rege, SVP and GM, Privacy & Data Governance at OneTrust.

Whale TV recently announced the start of the rollout of Whale OS 10, a licensable TV operating system that enables TV brands to create smart and simple TVs.