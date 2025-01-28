Audience Measurement Coalition launches

A number of major European Joint Industry Committees (JICs), Media Owner Committees (MOCs), and professional research companies have announced that they will join to create the Audience Measurement Coalition (AMC).

The AMC will serve as a voice to European regulators on all policy matters related to audience measurement in the context of the adoption of the European Media Freedom Act, the first legislation of its kind to define audience measurement, and which entered into force on May 7th 2024, with new rules fully applying as of August 8th 2025.

Amongst its main purposes, the AMC will:

Represent organisations active in the audience measurement sector when it comes to matters of public policy and regulatory developments.

Be an international source of reference for audience measurement knowledge and information in dialogues with regulators, public authorities, and other industry stakeholders.

Support international alignment on evolving practical matters ensuing from regulation.

Before its official formation, the AMC started as an ad-hoc coalition in 2017 to establish and maintain professional standards for audience measurement in Europe. The AMC’s founding members are Médiamétrie (France), ARMA (Romanian Association for Audience Measurement), and MMS (Sweden), who are all JICs, and research companies Nielsen, Kantar Media and GfK.

Other joining members are AGF – Videoforschung (Germany), CIM (Belgium), Danske Medier Research (Denmark), Finnpanel (Finland), Mediapulse AG für Medienforschung (Switzerland), NMO (Netherlands), Norwegian MOC (Norway), WEMF (Switzerland), TAM Ireland, Comscore, Gemius and Ipsos.



Yannick Carriou, President of the AMC, commented: “European regulators have recognised the importance of accurate and unbiased audience measurement in the provisions in the European Media Freedom Act. Other recently passed regulations also recognise the need and importance of accurate and impartial measurement. The Audience Measurement Coalition (AMC) has now been formally established to structure interactions between nearly 20 measurement bodies and service providers from across the EU with policymakers and regulators at EU and national level. I am honoured to be appointed as the first President of this new association. I am committed to establishing it as a key interlocutor for all the stakeholder and policy-makers in the media and advertising ecosystem.”

The AMC will focus on key areas of policy specifically looking at the recognition of independent audience measurement in EU law including all of the related governance standards that are expected by key market players such as publishers, advertisers, cultural industries in general and public authorities.