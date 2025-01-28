Channel 5 launching My5 on Sky Q

Channel 5’s free streaming service, My5, will launch on Sky Q in February, expanding its reach across the UK. The distribution deal comes as the broadcaster prepares to combine Channel 5 and My5 under the unified brand of 5 this March, bringing together its linear, streaming and digital propositions.

Sky Q customers will have access to My5’s library of programming, both live and on demand, across a range of genres. The service continued its record growth throughout 2024 – during the year, viewing to My5 grew at its fastest ever rate, with Barb TV Viewing Minutes (TVM) up 53 per cent, more than any PSB streaming service.

Among the content driving viewing growth are Channel 5 original dramas, including All Creatures Great and Small (pictured), Blindspot, The Teacher and Ellis, as well as documentaries such as My Wife, My Abuser, non-scripted hits like Phillip Schofield: Castaway, true crime such as Cause of Death, kids’ programming from Channel 5’s preschool brand Milkshake! as well as acquired content such as Revenge and Home and Away.

As part of Channel 5’s distribution agreement with Sky, VoD content from Channel 5’s linear portfolio will remain accessible via Sky’s VoD service.

Kiaran Saunders, VP Distribution at Paramount UK, commented: “Our expanded distribution across Sky Q marks an important milestone in My5’s ongoing growth, enabling us to reach more homes than ever before. With the upcoming refresh to 5, we’re thrilled to deliver an even more engaging, streamlined and richer viewing experience for all of our audiences.”

Jon Simkin, Managing Director, Content Partnerships at Sky, added: “Our goal is to ensure our customers get the best entertainment experience, so we’re thrilled to be expanding Channel 5’s presence on Sky Q with the launch of its My5 app. Adding to the extensive range of content and apps already available on Sky Q and through our on-demand library, My5 gives viewers greater flexibility to enjoy their favourite shows all in one place while building on the fantastic Channel 5 content already available to Sky Q customers.”