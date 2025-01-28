Eurosport UK to merge into TNT Sports

TNT Sports has announced the addition of the full line-up of Eurosport live and non-live content to its channels and platforms in the UK and Ireland effective February 28th – ending Eurosport’s 35 year presence on UK screens.

The move will create a single destination for a line-up of live sport that includes Australian Open and Roland-Garros tennis, Grand Tour cycling, the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, every major winter sports World Championship and World Cup event, British and World Superbikes, snooker and the Olympic Games 2026-2032 alongside the Premier League, UEFA European club football, Premiership men’s and women’s rugby, MotoGP, international cricket, UFC and boxing – all available on TNT Sports and its streaming home, discovery+.

To continue the long-term efforts to ensure broad access to sport, TNT Sports says it will also bring fans a selection of sports programming, documentaries and live sport on free-to-air channel Quest. TNT Sports already partners with UK broadcasters on a range of sports rights, as recently seen with the BBC and the Emirates FA Cup.

Scott Young, Group SVP, Content, Production & Business Operations, WBD Sports Europe, commented: “Combining Eurosport and TNT Sports content in the UK and Ireland will enable us to offer a single, premium viewing experience for sports fans. This move in the UK and Ireland will also continue to best deliver value for our leagues and federation partners, as we continue our 35 years plus commitment to investment and championing of sport on our screens, which remains a fundamental part of the success of grassroots through to elite. TNT Sports will also continue to bring more content to fans on Warner Bros. Discovery’s free-to-air channel Quest. In 2025, this will include broadcasting every MotoGP Sprint race, adding to existing live Bennetts British Superbikes coverage, a brand-new weekly cycling show covering all key moments of the season, continue highlights of the Giro d’Italia and La Vuelta a España, plus premiere a range of new sports documentaries.”

The Eurosport brand and channels will integrate with TNT Sports from February 28th in the UK and Ireland. Elsewhere, Eurosport’s channels and brand will remain unchanged in more than 50 other countries and territories where it is available.

Eurosport viewers who will want to continue watching the channel’s content will have to pay £30.99/month for a TNT Sports subscription.