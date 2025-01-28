Forecast: LatAm FAST revenues at $569m by 2029

Latin America’s media and entertainment industry is projected to grow by 9.4 per cent in 2025, reaching $55 billion (€52.7bn), significantly outpacing the global average of 6 per cent growth and exceeding the 3.3 per cent growth expected in the US.

Nearly half of these revenues will stem from streaming video, which is forecast to reach $24 billion in 2025, according to insights presented by Maria Rua Aguete, Head of Media & Entertainment at Omdia, at Content Americas.

Latin America’s FAST Sector: A Rapidly Growing Opportunity

Latin America is on track to become one of the fastest-growing markets for free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) over the next five years, presenting significant monetisation opportunities for local rights holders and international format sellers alike.

According to Omdia data, shared by Rua Aguete, FAST revenues in Latin America are set to soar from $231 million in 2024 to $569 million by 2029.

A major driver of this growth is Brazil, where FAST revenues are projected to reach $303 million by 2029, solidifying its position as the third-largest FAST market globally – just behind the US and the UK.



Mexico will also see substantial expansion, with revenues expected to grow from $75 million in 2024 to $163 million by 2029. Additionally, Spain is set to experience strong growth, with FAST revenues climbing from $25 million in 2024 to $61 million by 2029.

“The rise of FAST in Latin America signals a wealth of opportunities for the media and entertainment industry. This growth will not only benefit local players but also pave the way for international collaborations and new monetisation models,” commented Rua Aguete.