Scalstrm’s Origin solution redefines Backscreen’s streaming performance

Backscreen, the cross-gen OTT platform vendor, has partnered with Scalstrm, a leader in sustainable and efficient streaming technology, to enhance Backscreen video streaming capabilities. This collaboration hardens video delivery services of Backscreen with exceptional streaming performance and sustainability of the Scalstrm solution.

Backscreen will integrate Scalstrm’s Origin solution within its video processing flow combining OTT transcoding, Origin and CDN. It will provide advanced features such as:

· Low-Latency Streaming: Just-in-time repackaging delivers tailored content to viewers with virtually no delay.

· Dynamic Ad Personalisation: Personalised ads for individual viewers boost engagement and maximise ROI.

· Advanced Content Repackaging: Scalstrm’s Origin adapts content into multiple delivery formats with various languages and subtitles, ensuring a seamless viewer experience across devices and geographies.

· Scalable Architecture: Flexible deployment options, including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid setups, cater to diverse operational needs.

“Our Origin solution empowers Backscreen to deliver a superior streaming experience by combining cutting-edge innovation, unmatched scalability, and a commitment to reducing environmental impact. Together, we’re not just enhancing video delivery — we’re setting new standards for performance in the industry,” commented Erik Svennemar, Sales Director, Scalstrm.

“Our customers request low latency for premium user experience and Dynamic Ad Insertion for premium monetization. We shall meet this demand in a scalable manner for our growing portfolio of projects with Scalstrm. As our video delivery services are based on best of breed solutions,” added Norberts Ositis, CEO, Backscreen.

By leveraging advanced infrastructure and energy-efficient technologies, Scalstrm’s Origin solution exemplifies sustainability in the streaming industry by offering significant reductions in energy consumption, carbon emissions, and operational costs while maintaining high performance with far fewer servers. Scalstrm’s reductions in hardware waste and operational emissions make sustainable streaming a reality for global platforms like Backscreen.