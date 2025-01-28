Survey: Sports investors view technology as best short-term bet

Global sports investors view technology solutions providers as the best investment over the next 3-5 years, according to data from Altman Solon’s Global Sports Survey.

Nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of the more than 250 global sports executives surveyed see technology solution providers as the most attractive investment opportunity, aligning with digital transformation tailwinds of the sports industry. Sports clubs and franchises came in at 41 per cent.



“Premier sports franchises will never lose their attractiveness, given the power and longevity of their IP. Yet, private equity and other investors are turning to new technologies providers, particularly those that are revolutionising media workflows and fan experiences,” commented Altman Solon Partner David Dellea. “To boost returns, sports investors can build a spectrum of strategic assets and capabilities across their portfolios.”

Other key findings of the Investor Perspectives report include: