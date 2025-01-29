DEGI, BASE announce board changes

DEGI: The Digital Entertainment Group International (DEGI) has announced the appointment of Robert Marsh, Vice President, International Account Management & Sales, UK Home Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment as Co-Chair of the DEGI, effective immediately. Marsh moves across to DEGI from the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) where he held the office of Chair, which will now be held by previous DEGI Co-Chair, Ruth Sharp, Vice President & Head of Digital Distribution at Warner Bros Discovery.

Johnnie Thompson, Vice President, Transactional Distribution, EMEA, The Walt Disney Company will continue to bring his experience in the Home Entertainment industry to the role of DEGI Co-Chair alongside Marsh.

DEGI works to advance a shared understanding of the dynamics and behaviours driving the international digital entertainment sector, empowering the strategic planning of members and adding an incremental layer of collaborative activity. DEGI has already been active this year with the return of ‘LesVODays’ in France, a category-wide week-long campaign to drive growth and engagement across the French digital transactional market, with Mega Movie Week returning to the Nordics in February, and the Digital Growth Summit taking place in London on March 6th.

Marsh commented: “I am excited to take on this appointment and thank the board for the opportunity. The DEGI is a forward-thinking, dynamic and international organisation which continues to support members to understand international markets and realise new opportunities. It is an exciting time to be joining Johnnie as Co-Chair, someone whose thoughtfulness, energy and enthusiasm for the category has and will play a key role in driving the organisation forward.”

Thompson added: “Ruth’s contributions and support during her tenure as Co-Chair of the DEGI have been instrumental in our progress, and she will continue to make significant contributions as co-chair of BASE. At the same time, it’s a pleasure to welcome Rob as the new Co-Chair of the DEGI. His wealth of experience, expertise, and energy will be crucial as we enter this exciting new chapter of Home Entertainment.”

Liz Bales, Chief Executive of DEGI, said: “DEGI continues to build its reach and network with a thriving community that feels more vital each year. I want to thank Ruth for bringing her expertise and knowledge to DEGI for 3 years, and now bringing this across to BASE. As Co-chairs of DEGI, Rob and Johnnie will provide exemplary expertise and lead the discourse and decisions of an expansive and dynamic Board as we refine our focus and empower members to realise the multiple opportunities for Home Entertainment across international territories.”

BASE has additionally announced that Marie-Claire Benson, EVP and Head of the Motion Picture Group at Lionsgate UK, joins Sharp as Co-Chairs of BASE, effective immediately.

BASE works to champion growth and innovation in the UK Home Entertainment sector, providing insight and analysis across sector performance and audience behaviours, empowering members and partners to grow consumer engagement and fostering industry collaboration. BASE’s recent Annual Statement for 2024 highlighted the growth of UK Home Entertainment to over £5 billion for the first time.

Benson commented: “Having worked with BASE for many years, I deeply value their contribution to the UK Home Entertainment industry. It’s a great honour to be Co-Chair, and I look forward to championing the diverse and important initiatives in store for 2025 onwards, from providing members with valuable insight and analysis and leveraging opportunities to drive revenue within the category, to keeping the category front of mind with consumers and retailers and nurturing younger talent to become the new leaders of tomorrow”

Sharp added: “I’m excited to be appointed as Co-Chair of BASE and to work with the BASE Team and Board as we continue to look for innovative & collaborative ways to drive consumer engagement & growth opportunities across UK Home Entertainment in 2025 and beyond.”

The BASE Council Co-Vice Chair positions will also see some change. Lesley Johnson, Global Director, Home Entertainment at BBC Studios will continue to bring her years of experience in the Home Entertainment industry to the role of Co-Vice Chair. Ana Iglesias, Vice President, Digital Distribution (EMEA) at NBCUniversal will join Johnson as the new Co-Vice Chair. Iglesias oversees the development of NBCU strategic digital revenue growth opportunities across EMEA markets, is a current member of the Digital Entertainment Group Nordics (DEGN) Board and brings with her 25 years of experience in the UK Home Entertainment industry.

Johnson said: “I’m delighted to remain Co-Vice Chair of BASE, representing the British TV sector and I’m looking forward to working closely with Ruth, Marie-Claire and Ana in the years ahead.”

Bales added: “We kick off 2025 with an assured and invigorated leadership team within a bold and inclusive BASE Council. I’m excited to be working alongside Marie Claire, Ruth, Ana and Lesley as our distinguished officers. Their combined experience, leadership, and deep industry insight will be instrumental in the evolution and delivery of value to our members. I want to sincerely thank both Rob and Kevin for their incredible contributions to BASE. Having worked side by side for so many years, I’ve seen firsthand the passion and dedication they’ve brought to every aspect of their work with the organisation and the wider Home Entertainment community. Their contribution to BASE has framed the momentum and inspiration behind our vision and many of our achievements over the years, and much of what we have accomplished would not have been possible without their guidance.”