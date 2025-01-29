France: A third of content consumption now on-demand
January 29, 2025
From Pascale Paoli-Lebailly in Paris
In 2024, for the first time, smartphones outnumbered TV sets in French households, with 92 per cent owning at least one smartphone, versus 90 per cent for a TV set, 87 per cent for a laptop, 72 per cent for a connected TV and 48 per cent for a tablet, according to Médiamétrie’s TV year round-up.
Those who don’t own a TV set set are largely under 50 years old and small content consumers.
During 2024, TV viewing averaged 4 hours and 23 minutes per day. TV sets remained the dominant viewing device with 91 per cent of all content consumed, followed by 7 per cent on a portable device, and 3 per cent on digital screens at home.
Mediamétrie also highlighted the digital acceleration with 79 per cent of French TV consumers used a broadcast VoD (BVoD) platform at least once a month. “Viewers find TF1+ and M6+ easy to use,” Médiamétrie commented, as catch-up TV continues to grow along with exclusive content and FAST TV habits.
One third of content consumption is now via on-demand – either AVoD, SVoD, BVoD or social media – and 93 per cent of French houses have a broadband access and a connected screen.
SVOD usages remained stable in 2024 while social platforms usage jumped, boosted by users above 50 years-old, and accessibility from the TV set.