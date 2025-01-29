France: A third of content consumption now on-demand

In 2024, for the first time, smartphones outnumbered TV sets in French households, with 92 per cent owning at least one smartphone, versus 90 per cent for a TV set, 87 per cent for a laptop, 72 per cent for a connected TV and 48 per cent for a tablet, according to Médiamétrie’s TV year round-up.

Those who don’t own a TV set set are largely under 50 years old and small content consumers.

During 2024, TV viewing averaged 4 hours and 23 minutes per day. TV sets remained the dominant viewing device with 91 per cent of all content consumed, followed by 7 per cent on a portable device, and 3 per cent on digital screens at home.