New Sony chief will stick to entertainment

Sony Group president Hiroki Totoki will be elevated to the position of CEO in April. Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida will continue in the sole role of chairman. Sony said Totoki will continue to accelerate its recent strategy of focusing on entertainment and leveraging IP for growth.

“My predecessors as CEO, Kazuo Hirai and Kenichiro Yoshida, have greatly enhanced Sony’s value, and I will do my utmost to further build on this success and pass on an even better Sony to the next generation,” Totoki said in a a statement. “At our corporate strategy meeting in May of last year, we newly announced our ‘Creative Entertainment Vision,’ which outlines where we want Sony to be in 10 years, with our purpose as the guiding principle. Our greatest driver in achieving this is the diversity of our businesses and people, which is part of Sony’s DNA, and our boundary spanners that transcend organisational barriers and organically connect that diversity to create new value.”

Totoki became president of Sony in April 2023. He has also been serving as the COO and CFO.

Other changes at Sony include the appointment of Hideaki Nishino as sole CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, the unit that makes PlayStation, and the naming of Lin Tao as the first female CFO in the company’s 80-plus year history. Tao is a 20-year company veteran and previously served as senior VP of finance, corporate strategy and development for Sony Interactive Entertainment. Nishino will also co-serve as CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Platform Business Group. Shinji Sashida, meanwhile, was named head of the Imaging and Sensing Solutions division, a focus area for the hardware arm of the company.

The shakeup in Tokyo was reflected in the US when Ravi Ahuja took over as CEO of Hollywood studio Sony Pictures Entertainment from Tony Vinciquerra.