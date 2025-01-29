Research: Over 700,000 Swedish homes access pirate content

At the beginning of 2024, the Swedish government initiated an investigation which aims to review the national film policy. Now, the government has decided on an additional directive for the ongoing investigation. The additional directive includes analysing the need for, and conditions under which, a ban on private individuals that use illegal streaming could be implemented, as well as proposing how such a ban could be structured.

Mediavision reports that illegal streaming services continue to rise among Swedish households. In autumn 2024, more than 700,000 households were paying for an illegal streaming service. This marks a new record high and a sharp increase of approximately 25 per cent compared to the spring of 2024.

“Piracy remains a significant problem, particularly when it comes to illegal IPTV,” commented Natalia Borelius, senior analyst at Mediavision. “Over 700,000 households in Sweden now have such a service, which is a new record high. It is good for the industry that the government has now decided to investigate how to counter this development.”