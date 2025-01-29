Sky’s NOW migrating to NBCU streaming platform

Sky’s streaming service, NOW, is set to receive a significant update this February. NOW is also migrating to NBCUniversal’s platform – which already powers Peacock and SkyShowtime among others – as the service receives a complete interface overhaul.

The changes will start rolling out from February 18th, with new features such Top 10 lists, dedicated Sky Sports+ streams, improved search functions and kids profiles becoming available for users in the UK and Ireland. The updates will roll out at a later date in Germany (on WOW) and Italy.

Speaking at the OTT Question Time Live event in London, NOW’s managing director, Carli Kerr, commented: “Migrating to NBCU’s Global Streaming Platform means NOW members will benefit from the ongoing delivery of customer features that enhance the viewing experience and leverage the latest technologies and innovations across the platform.”