BT revenues dip

BT Group has reported Q3 Adjusted revenue of £5.2 billion (€6.2bn), down 3 per cent year-on-year mainly attributed to continued challenging non-UK trading conditions in its Global and Portfolio channels and weaker handset trading in Consumer, offsetting the impact of FTTP growth in Openreach and price increases.

Allison Kirkby, Chief Executive, commenting on the results, said “Our ongoing modernisation continues at pace, delivering a further step-up in fibre build and take-up, customer satisfaction and EBITDA. Benefits from our cost transformation more than offset lower revenue outside the UK and weak handset sales. Openreach again performed strongly with the highest ever full fibre build, passing more than 1 million premises for the fourth consecutive quarter, and connecting a new record of nearly half a million customers. Consumer returned to service revenue growth and continued to expand its full fibre and 5G customer bases. In Business, our core UK channels were stable. Cost transformation remains firmly on track, with excellent progress on both energy costs and productivity in the quarter.

“We continue to make progress towards becoming fully focused on the UK, with the sale of our data centre business in Ireland. I am also very pleased to welcome Jon James to BT’s Executive Committee as the new CEO of a UK-centric BT Business, effective early March. This appointment enables Bas Burger to dedicate his time to the optimisation of our international business segment, which is progressing to plan. BT’s continued delivery means we remain on track to deliver our financial outlook for this year and our cash flow inflection to c.£2 billion in 2027 and c£3 billion by the end of the decade,” added Kirkby.

Quarterly highlights include: