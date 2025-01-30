Italy: Prime Video dropping DAZN carriage

Prime Video has informed its subscribers in Italy that, from February 28th, it will no longer carry DAZN as part of its Prime Video Channels offering. The decision stems from a disagreement between the two parties over audience measurement, according to Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

DAZN, which holds the Serie A broadcasting rights, is legally required to have its audience figures certified, typically by an audience measurement organisation such as Auditel. This certification is important because revenue from TV rights is partly distributed based on these audience numbers.

While DAZN complied, Prime Video refused to use the required Auditel measurement methods, specifically the ‘SDK’ software, which measures both traditional and online viewing, for its portion of Serie A broadcasts through the DAZN channel on Prime Video. This refusal has led to the termination of the partnership.

The DAZN channel was added to the Prime Video Channels offering in August 2024, allowing Prime subscribers to access DAZN content for an additional fee. Amazon has notified affected users of the upcoming shutdown and will issue refunds for any remaining subscription time.

While Prime Video is reportedly exploring alternative measurement options with Audicom and Auditel, these solutions are not yet in place, leading to the immediate shutdown. This move contrasts with Amazon’s partnerships in other countries such as Spain, Germany and Japan, where similar measurement disputes have not resulted in such drastic measures.

Meanwhile, competition between Prime Video and Netflix is neck and neck. JustWatch’s Q4 estimates show Netflix still leads with 29 per cent of users, but Prime Video is a close second at 28 per cent, with Disney+ trailing significantly at 17 per cent, followed by Now (7 per cent) and Timvision (4 per cent).

Although Netflix holds the largest share, its lead has shrunk, whilst Prime Video has seen substantial growth, likely boosted by its exclusive rights to Wednesday Champions League matches.