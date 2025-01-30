talkSPORT expands distribution to smart TVs

talkSPORT, the sports radio station, has announced its expansion onto smart TV, partnering with LG Channels, FireTV, Apple TV, Google TV and – from early February – Samsung TV Plus.

Smart TV viewers are now able to access talkSPORT’s sports coverage, opinion and debate, and brand new shows directly through their smart TV devices for free. As it turns 25 years old, talkSPORT says its transition to smart TV is a “natural progression for the brand”, which already attracts 150 million monthly views via YouTube.

talkSPORT’s expansion onto smart TV includes its launch as a 24/7 FAST channel available on LG Channels and Samsung TV Plus. In addition, fans can now enjoy the new talkSPORT app on FireTV, Apple TV and Google TV. More FAST channel and VoD partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

talkSPORT’s expansion onto smart TV is accompanied by a slate of new original video programming, including club-specific shows, as well as a weekly Women’s Football Show, The Kick Back, ahead of a big Summer with the UEFA Women’s Euros, providing new integration opportunities for partners. Launch partners already signed up include Monzo, announced as the sponsor of talkSPORT’s Live Transfer Deadline Day show with Jim White on February 3rd. These programmes will be distributed across smart TV, radio, and YouTube.

Scott Taunton, EVP, President Broadcasting, News UK, commented: “talkSPORT is one of the biggest sports media brands in the world, with audiences hungry for its brilliant presenters and pundits, breaking news and always-contentious opinion. Making talkSPORT available through this raft of smart TV partnerships, broadcasting from our state-of-the-art audio-visual studios, underlines our commitment to innovate and drive a new chapter of growth as talkSPORT celebrates its 25th birthday.”

Liam Fisher, Head of talkSPORT, said: “talkSPORT is already a huge hit on YouTube – attracting over 150m views of its brilliantly visualised content every month. These partnerships with the leading smart TV operators in the UK open the door to new audiences and ensure fans can experience the very best in sports content like never before. Our peerless line-up – including Alan Brazil, Ally McCoist, Jeff Stelling, Simon Jordan, Jim White, Lianne Sanderson, Andy Goldstein, Darren Bent and Shebahn Aherne – will be available on the big screen in high definition. You have been warned.”

Russell Pedrick, Director of Digital, News Broadcasting, added: “This year marks talkSPORT’s 25th anniversary, and this announcement marks a new chapter in sports entertainment. Creating a complementary smart TV experience alongside radio, online, social channels and YouTube expands the network’s distribution and provides advertisers like Monzo, with a raft of innovative partnership opportunities. Through smart TV, our commercial partners can engage with our passionate audience in more dynamic and innovative ways than ever before.”