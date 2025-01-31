Analyst: Price hikes paying off for Peaock, Apple TV+

As Apple and Comcast reported their Q4 results, their respective streaming services represent distinct approaches to the evolving digital entertainment landscape, reports Parrot Analytics. While neither Apple TV+ nor Peacock leads in market share, both platforms demonstrate how streaming fits into larger corporate strategies: Apple’s services ecosystem expansion and Comcast’s upcoming pivot into a leaner entertainment portfolio.

Both platforms recently raised their subscription prices in the US, providing an opportunity to examine how price hikes impact subscriber behaviour, platform revenue, and ultimately, the value of their most popular shows.

Despite creating an initial increase in churn, Apple TV+’s price hike significantly increased both subscriber revenue and total subscribers for the service, according to Parrot Analytics. The price hike’s impact is clear: comparing the four quarters before (Q4 2022-Q3 2023) and after (Q4 2023-Q3 2024), global subscriber revenue for Apple TV+ jumped 50.2 per cent. Apple TV+’s global subscriber base has grown 10 per cent from Q4 2023 to Q3 2024.

Peacock had a similar and more immediate lift when it hiked prices in July 2024, with UCAN subscriber revenue growing 49.5 per cent in Q3 2024 compared to the previous quarter.