Analyst: Price hikes paying off for Peaock, Apple TV+
January 31, 2025
As Apple and Comcast reported their Q4 results, their respective streaming services represent distinct approaches to the evolving digital entertainment landscape, reports Parrot Analytics. While neither Apple TV+ nor Peacock leads in market share, both platforms demonstrate how streaming fits into larger corporate strategies: Apple’s services ecosystem expansion and Comcast’s upcoming pivot into a leaner entertainment portfolio.
Both platforms recently raised their subscription prices in the US, providing an opportunity to examine how price hikes impact subscriber behaviour, platform revenue, and ultimately, the value of their most popular shows.
Despite creating an initial increase in churn, Apple TV+’s price hike significantly increased both subscriber revenue and total subscribers for the service, according to Parrot Analytics. The price hike’s impact is clear: comparing the four quarters before (Q4 2022-Q3 2023) and after (Q4 2023-Q3 2024), global subscriber revenue for Apple TV+ jumped 50.2 per cent. Apple TV+’s global subscriber base has grown 10 per cent from Q4 2023 to Q3 2024.
Peacock had a similar and more immediate lift when it hiked prices in July 2024, with UCAN subscriber revenue growing 49.5 per cent in Q3 2024 compared to the previous quarter.
Peacock and Apple UCAN Churn
- Apple TV+’s late 2023 price hike from $6.99 to $9.99 led to an expected massive jump in churn with US consumers, moving from 6.04 per cent in Q3 2023 to 10.21 per cent in Q4 2023, according to Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics.
- The churn rate has come down considerably since then, dropping for three quarters in a row, sitting at 6.76 per cent as of Q3 2024.
- Meanwhile, Peacock’s churn rate has ticked up during the last two quarters of available data — rising from 5.59 per cent in Q1 2024 to 7.45 per cent in Q3 2024, when the latest price hike was introduced.
Reality TV on Peacock
- Beyond pricing, content strategy also plays a key role in subscriber retention, particularly for Peacock. Reality content is central to NBCUniversal’s entertainment future, with Bravo being one of the few assets retained after the SpinCo spinoff.
- Peacock’s flagship reality original, The Traitors (pictured), has delivered for the streamer. The US version alone has accounted for $26.7 million from Q1 2023-Q3 2024.
- Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean has delivered $37.2 million in revenue from Q3 2020-Q3 2024.
- Another Bravo standout, Vanderpump Rules — which has streamed on multiple platforms over the years — has brought in $35.2 million to Peacock alone since Q1 2021.