Data: Fool Me Once most viewed streaming title of 2024 in Europe

Digital i, a provider of cross-platform global streaming data and analysis, has unveiled the top-performing streaming titles among European audiences in 2024.



The research, covering Netflix, Disney+, Max and Prime Video for the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain and the Nordics (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden), where those services are available, offers a deep dive into the most-watched titles on the platforms over the past 12 months.

Key findings include:

Netflix’s eight-part British thriller Fool Me Once, based upon the Harlan Coben novel, was viewed by the highest total percentage (46 per cent) of subscribers on its, or any other, streaming service.

Fallout on Prime Video, Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ and True Detective on Max, meanwhile, were the titles with the highest percentage of audience reach for the other services.

Disney+ secured the highest number of hours viewed for a show, with European subscribers consuming 762 million hours of long-running US medical drama Grey’s Anatomy in 2024.

However, the newly launched series with the highest completion rate among European viewers last year was Netflix’s La Palma, with 72 per cent of accounts that started the Norwegian thriller watching through to the end.

Sitcoms with a high volume of episodes in the library, such as Friends on Max, The Big Bang Theory on Netflix and The Simpsons on Disney+, all also secured high viewing time during 2024.

Top performing shows

Digital i broke down the numbers to see which shows had been the top performers for each of the four individual streaming services during 2024, analysing metrics ranging from the highest amount of viewing hours to those titles with the highest completion rate for the series.

Netflix

Title with highest percentage of subscribers reached: Fool Me Once (46 per cent)

Title with highest hours viewed: The Big Bang Theory (396 million)

Title with highest completion rate: La Palma (72 per cent)

Max

Title with highest percentage of subscribers reached: True Detective (37 per cent)

Title with highest hours viewed: Friends (87 million)

Title with highest completion rate: Game of Thrones Season 1 (60 per cent)

Prime Video

Title with highest percentage of subscribers reached: Fallout (37 per cent)

Title with highest hours viewed: The Boys (184 million)

Title with highest completion rate: Red Queen (57 per cent)

Disney+

Title with highest percentage of subscribers reached: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (30 per cent)

Title with highest hours viewed: Grey’s Anatomy (762 million)

Title with highest completion rate: This Is Not Hollywood (65 per cent)

Digital i also unveiled the top-performing streaming titles among US audiences in 2024. The live boxing event, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, on Netflix, was the title to have been viewed by the highest total percentage (55 per cent) of subscribers on its, or any other, streaming service. Netflix also took the title for the movie with the highest percentage of subscriber reach, with 43 per cent checking out the thriller Carry-On.

However, it was Max’s House of the Dragon that was the most-viewed series for US subscribers on its home service in 2024, with 46 per cent of them streaming the fantasy drama. This was followed by Prime Video’s post-apocalyptic adventure Fallout, and Disney+’s Agatha All Along, both claiming 41 per cent of the respective services’ US subscribers.

Kids’ favourite Bluey on Disney+ was the series that was streamed the most (2.8 billion times during 2024), while Prime Video’s Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story, was the series with the highest completion rate among US viewers last year, with 71 per cent of accounts that started it finishing the four-part docuseries.

Carry-On (46 per cent) and Fallout (43 per cent) were the respective movie and series titles to achieve the highest CVE (Completed Viewing Equivalent) score as a percentage of domestic subscribers last year.