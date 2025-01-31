Dolby Labs Q1 revenues up

San Francisco-based Dolby Labs has reported that its Q1 revenues were at $357 million (€343.8m), a significant increase from the $316 million reported in the same period the previous year.

The firm, known for its noise reduction software and more recent developments including Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, said that key strategic moves during the period included partnerships with major brands such as Samsung, Amazon and Pioneer who have incorporated Dolby technology into new product lines, enhancing its presence in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors.

Mobile licensing revenue also saw a significant 74 per cent year-over-year increase.

The company – which has repurchased $15 million worth of its own stock – anticipates continued growth with projected revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 expected to range between $355 million to $385 million, and full-year estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. It is sitting on $611 million in cash and investments.

Management said the company remains cautiously optimistic, projecting steady growth and development in its core and emerging markets through fiscal 2025. Dolby’s strategic focus on expanding its technologies across various sectors, including automotive and consumer electronics, is expected to support future growth.

“Our ecosystem is strong. Our momentum with creatives and distributors continues to build,” stated Kevin Yaman, CEO of Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and Imaging patents are well positioned to grow roughly 15 per cent for the full year.”

CFO, Robert Park, added: “Our financials remain strong and we are well positioned for long term growth.”

Yaman continued: “For calendar year 2024, over 80 per cent of the domestic box office and almost 70 per cent of the global box office came from Hollywood and local titles released in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. In addition to music and movies, the momentum continues to build across music, TV, live sports and user generated content. We wrapped up CES a few weeks ago and the Dolby experience was on display across the show floor, including in cars, TVs, PCs and soundbars. Starting with auto, we have announced partnerships with over 20 OEMs and those 20 plus OEM brands have over 60 models in market with Dolby Atmos. Many of our partners, after starting with their high-end models, are expanding Dolby Atmos deeper into their lineups.”