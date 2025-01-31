MPs call for BBC World Service funding certainty

Three UK House of Commons Select Committees – the Culture, Media and Sport, Foreign Affairs and International Development Committees – have called on the Government to sufficiently resource the BBC World Service so that it is less reliant on the licence fee and short-term funding cycles.

The letter calls on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) jointly to make the case to HM Treasury in the forthcoming Spending Review. The Committees call for funding settlements of at least three years, to enable the BBC World Service to plan and prepare. The news this week that the BBC World Service is having to make £6 million (€7.2m) worth of savings next year underlines the importance of it securing a sustainable funding settlement.

The Committees find that the BBC World Service, with proper investment, could lead the fight against disinformation and misinformation globally, as well as promoting democratic values and impartial media.

The Committees highlight the value of the BBC World Service in providing life-saving information and updates during conflict and crisis. MPs say its educational programming can also help to ensure that children unable to go to school are not left behind.

The letter underscores the soft power value of the BBC World Service. The Committees argue that the BBC World Service can form part of how the UK projects its values overseas, promoting fair and independent media and freedom of expression abroad whilst remaining independent of Government and impartial.

The Committees observed that audiences across the world, and in the UK, benefit greatly from journalism that aspires to the editorial principles of accuracy, impartiality and transparency. As such, the letter highlights the BBC World Service’s longstanding commitment to operate where there is limited access to free media.

The letter states that any cooperation between the Government’s Soft Power Council – a newly-formed board co-chaired by the Foreign Secretary and the Culture Secretary to advise the Government on its soft power strategy – and the BBC World Service should be handled with care, so as not to create confusion about the BBC World Service’s independence from the UK Government.

Chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, said: “The BBC World Service plays an indispensable role in the fight against misinformation and the programming it provides is a key reason for the BBC’s reputation as the most trusted global news provider. With both Russian and Chinese state media looking to gain a foothold in countries across the world, it’s now more important than ever that the World Service has the resources it needs.

“The World Service is not immune to the financial pressures affecting the whole BBC. While the Government did announce some additional funding for 2025-26, the World Service needs a funding solution that enables it to plan and invest.

“If we are to ensure it can continue to provide accurate and impartial news globally, which will in turn boost our own security at home, the Government must make sure it has sufficient and sustainable long-term funding.”

Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Dame Emily Thornberry MP, said:

“At a time when malicious disinformation is rife, the BBC World Service is a precious commodity and a unique asset to the UK. It needs consistent funding in order to thrive and meet the challenges ahead.

“Other major players, such as Russia and China, pour huge resources into their global media output. This can amount to propaganda: some countries are aggressively attempting to dominate the global media landscape in order to further their own interests. Malign actors, both state and non-state, are waging war against the truth.

“The BBC is the UK’s most recognisable brand and is associated with great trust, delivering impartial, high-quality journalism. This has taken generations to build up.

“The World Service makes an indispensable contribution to the UK’s soft power and global standing. It must be preserved – if we lose it, we won’t be able to get it back.”

Chair of the International Development Committee, Sarah Champion MP, said:

“All around the world, from Sudan to Gaza, the World Service has been essential in helping to deliver life-saving humanitarian aid. It offers robust and accurate information on how to access food, water, shelter and medicines in real-time, information that in a conflict zone can sometimes be the difference between life and death.

“Eroding its services has already had dire consequences, and any further cuts will undermine not only efforts to deliver aid, but also the UK’s international standing. Where services have been cut, we have seen other countries rush in to fill the space. Only with sustainable funding can we ensure that the World Service is there for those who need it, whenever crisis strikes.”