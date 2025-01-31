Portugal: SVoD usage at record high, but plateauing

SVoD services continue to be increasingly popular in Portugal, reaching a record high in usage. Marktest’s BStream study found that 52 per cent of Portuguese people aged 15 and over now use streaming platforms, the highest percentage since the study began in 2021.

Whilst usage grew by one per cent between September and December 2024 compared to the previous period, and by over 10 per cent since 2021, subscription rates have plateaued at 41 per cent for the last two study periods. Additionally, the intent to subscribe in the near future has slightly decreased to 7.9 per cent.

The BStream study surveys 6,000 people aged 15 and over in mainland Portugal every four months.

While Netflix remains the most popular streaming service in Portugal, the competition is heating up. According to a JustWatch study of over 200,000 users in 2024, Netflix holds a 23 per cent preference share. However, Prime Video is a close second at 22 per cent, while Disney+ is also a major player in the country with a 17 per cent preference.

Max (formerly HBO Max) sits in fourth place with 14 per cent, followed by SkyShowtime and Apple TV+, which are joint fifth with 8 per cent each. FilmIn, a niche Spanish platform focusing on independent and European cinema, holds 3 per cent of the Portuguese streaming market share.