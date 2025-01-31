Racing TV, Sky Business extend hospitality deal

Racecourse Media Group – parent company of the horse-racing channel, Racing TV – has extended its partnership with Sky Business. It means Sky Business will continue to be the exclusive provider of Racing TV for the hospitality sector, who will benefit from being able to show 8,000 live races per year.

Racing TV is the home of British and Irish racing, including 90 per cent of all Grade / Group 1 (the highest class) races, run at the likes of Cheltenham, Aintree, Newmarket, Epsom, York, Goodwood, and Sandown in UK, plus Leopardstown, Curragh, Galway and Punchestown in Ireland.

Nick Mills, CEO at Racecourse Media Group, parent company of Racing TV, commented: “This renewal will take the partnership with Sky Commercial to 15 years by the end of 2028, which is testament to what a mutually beneficial relationship we enjoy. The day-in, day-out top-class content we provide, and the service Sky offer to their customers, means we are now serving more than 10,000 pubs and clubs. Hopefully, we can work together to grow the commercial subscriber base further and ensure an even wider reach for the sport.”

James Tweddle, Director of Hospitality at Sky Business, added: “We’re committed to providing our customers with content that helps them to bring more people through the door, who spend more and stay longer. Showing horse-racing can be a great opportunity for pubs to boost footfall during quieter periods, and Racing TV is the home to some of the best horse-racing content, year-round.”