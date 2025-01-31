Report: Viewers prefer multiple viewing options on single platform

Amagi, a specialist in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), has released its 14th Amagi Global FAST Report, which highlights content providers’ shift toward unified, platform-agnostic distribution to amplify both reach and monetisation.

The traditional boundaries between video services are blurring, with pay-TV services now offering FAST channels, SVoD platforms introducing ad-supported tiers, and FAST services seamlessly blending linear channels with AVoD content. To be more agile, efficient, and profitable in addressing evolving consumer preferences, content providers are embracing unified distribution strategies that enable them to reduce costs instead of standing up separate teams and infrastructure.

“The media landscape is rapidly evolving, and the old ways of distributing content in silos just won’t cut it anymore,” commented Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Amagi. “Our latest report shows a significant trend: Viewers are flocking to free streaming services, but they’re getting frustrated with the fragmented experience of jumping between multiple platforms. This presents a clear opportunity in the market, as video services that can offer a seamless, integrated experience combining free, paid, and ad-supported models will stay on top. Content providers need to take a hard look at their distribution strategies, break down their silos, and unify operations. While unifying steaming operations will deliver efficiency, it’s ultimately about meeting the changing demands of today’s viewers.”

The 14th Amagi Global FAST Report offers data and insights derived from 3,300+ FAST channels that use Amagi Thunderstorm, the company’s server-side ad insertion (SSAI) platform. Additionally, the report incorporates findings from the January 2025 Amagi Consumer Survey, which reflects the preferences and viewing habits of over 500 US households across various income brackets.

Further key takeaways report include: