Spain: RTVE scores Euro 2028 rights

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE has acquired the TV rights to the Euro 2028 football tournament – which will co-hosted by England, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales – for around €50 million.

In addition, RTVE has secured TV rights to the Spanish national team between 2026 and 2028 for around €60 million. The deal includes the UEFA Nations League matches from the 2026-27 season and the qualification games for Euro 2028, as well as another 20 matches featuring other European national teams.



Spain accumulated large audiences on RTVE in all of its matches as they became European champions at Euro 2024: Against Croatia (a 49.9 per cent audience share); Italy (56.4 per cent) and Georgia (60.3 per cent), in the group stage; against Germany, in the quarter-finals (69 per cent); in the semi-finals against France (71.7 per cent) and against England in the final (78.7 per cent), with almost 14 million viewers.

Spain is also the current champion of the UEFA Nations League and will play in the quarter-finals against the Netherlands in March which will also air on RTVE.