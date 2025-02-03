CNN opening new Qatar operation

CNN is expanding its footprint in the Middle East through the creation of a new operation in Qatar as part of the news network’s broader strategy to deepen its global and regional content creation capabilities.

The presence in Qatar will complement CNN’s existing Middle East programming and newsgathering hubs: the flagship regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, home to Connect the World with Becky Anderson; Dubai, the base for CNN Arabic; and CNN’s bureaus across the region.

The new CNN operation, based in Media City Qatar, will go live in the second half of 2025. CNN says its focus will be the development of multi-platform content about trending stories driving the global zeitgeist. A team of CNN content creators will be publishing on digital and social platforms and producing a weekly show for CNN International.

In addition, this expansion provides CNN with additional resource in the Gulf and Middle East at a time when the region is central to the global news agenda – from coverage of geo-politics and breaking news through to stories on business, technology, sport, culture and travel. CNN will also provide training in journalism and production to students and young professionals in Qatar.

“CNN has a deep commitment to editorial coverage of the Middle East,” said Mike McCarthy, Executive Vice President & Managing Editor of CNN Worldwide. “Whether by adding to our ability to report from the region, providing new, cutting-edge studio facilities, or allowing us to tell a wider range of stories from here in new ways, including via a brand new weekly show, this new operation in Qatar both underscores and expands that commitment.”

“CNN’s brand promise is built on being a global source for trusted, timely news and information,” commented Phil Nelson, Executive Vice President, CNN International Commercial. “This expansion into Qatar will bolster our regional and global operations, adding to our long-standing footprint in the Middle East. We look forward to launching innovative formats and content propositions from this new studio in Media City Qatar in the second half of 2025.”

“As Qatar’s media hub, Media City Qatar is excited to welcome CNN to our ecosystem, a place where the world’s most respected media brands can come together, collaborate, and innovate,” added Sheikh Dr Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani, Chairman of Media City Qatar. “This expansion signals the continued growth of Qatar’s strategic role in shaping global conversations from the heart of the Middle East – because here, where next is made, we are not only witnessing progress; we are making it happen.”