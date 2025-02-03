Data: UK SVoD homes dip; Ad-tier take up continues

Barb, the UK organisation that compiles audience measurement and television ratings, has released data from its Establishment Survey showing that 20 million UK homes (68.3 per cent) had access to an SVoD service in Q4 2024. This is a slight dip from 20.1 million UK homes (68.8 per cent) in Q2.

Barb has again shared an advertising tier estimate for Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. The number of UK homes on the Netflix ad tier continues to build, reaching 4.7 million (16 per cent of UK homes) up more than a fifth from 3.8 million (13.1 per cent) in Q3. The Disney+ ad tier reached 1.5 million (5.2 per cent of UK homes), up more than a quarter from 1.2 million (4.1 per cent) in Q3. A different approach to moving homes to its ad tier means 87 per cent of homes with Prime Video access in Q4 are on the ad tier – 11.6 million homes (39.4% per cent of UK homes), slightly up from 11. 5 million homes in Q3.

Barb data shows:

Netflix: 17.1 million UK homes (58.2 per cent) had access to Netflix in Q4, slightly down from 17.3 million UK homes (59 per cent) had access to Netflix in Q3.

17.1 million UK homes (58.2 per cent) had access to Netflix in Q4, slightly down from 17.3 million UK homes (59 per cent) had access to Netflix in Q3. Prime Video: 13.3 million UK homes (45.5 per cent) had access to Amazon Prime Video in Q4, slightly down from 13.4 million (45.9 per cent) in Q3.

13.3 million UK homes (45.5 per cent) had access to Amazon Prime Video in Q4, slightly down from 13.4 million (45.9 per cent) in Q3. Disney+: 7.6 million UK homes (26 per cent) had access to Disney+ in Q4, up from 7.5 million UK homes (25.7 per cent) in Q3.

7.6 million UK homes (26 per cent) had access to Disney+ in Q4, up from 7.5 million UK homes (25.7 per cent) in Q3. Apple TV+ : 2.6 million UK homes (8.9 per cent) had access to Apple TV+ in Q4, up from 2.5 million UK homes (8.6 per cent) in Q3.

: 2.6 million UK homes (8.9 per cent) had access to Apple TV+ in Q4, up from 2.5 million UK homes (8.6 per cent) in Q3. Paramount+ : 2.7 million UK homes (9.1 per cent) had access to Paramount+ in Q4, slightly down from 2.8 million UK homes (9.4 per cent) in Q3.

: 2.7 million UK homes (9.1 per cent) had access to Paramount+ in Q4, slightly down from 2.8 million UK homes (9.4 per cent) in Q3. Discovery+ : 3.1 million UK homes (10.7 per cent) had access to Discovery+ in Q4, slightly down from 3.2 million UK homes (10.9 per cent) in Q3.

: 3.1 million UK homes (10.7 per cent) had access to Discovery+ in Q4, slightly down from 3.2 million UK homes (10.9 per cent) in Q3. NOW: 2 million UK homes (6.7 per cent) had access to NOW in Q4, slightly down from 2.1 million UK homes (7 per cent) in Q3.

Doug Whelpdale, Head of Insight at Barb, commented: “The overall figures for Q4 2024 are largely flat compared to Q3. Looking at the three services with ad tiers, [Prime Video] has the largest ad tier with 11.6 million homes. With most Amazon homes on the ad tier this, this represented modest growth on Q3. But set against a modest decline in overall Amazon Prime video access, this would suggest newcomers to the service are taking the ad tier. Meanwhile, the Netflix ad tier is now in almost 1 million more homes than in Q3, while the Disney+ ad tier is now in 26 per cent more homes than the last quarter. The majority of homes on these two services are still using the service without ads, so there is plenty of room for their ad tiers to grow.”