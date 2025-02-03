InterDigital enforces patents against Disney

InterDigital, the mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, has initiated litigation against The Walt Disney Company, including Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, claiming an ongoing infringement of InterDigital’s intellectual property.

“Our video technologies enable Disney to efficiently stream content and enhance the user experience,” said Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. “We always prefer to sign licence agreements through amicable negotiation, but we are committed to receiving fair compensation for our groundbreaking research, which allows us to continue to invest in the next generation of technology.”

Cases have been initiated in US Federal District Court in the Central District of California, in Rio de Janeiro State Court, Brazil, in the Munich Regional Court in Germany, and in the Local Divisions of Mannheim and Düsseldorf in the Unified Patent Court.