Ofcom licenses Kuiper, boosts connectivity

UK comms regulator Ofcom has granted an earth station network licence to Amazon Kuiper Services Europe SARL for its ‘Kuiper’ non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite system.

This decision means Kuiper will be authorised to provide satellite connectivity services such as high speed, low latency broadband to customers in the UK.

Satellite services transmit data to and from space, typically to provide Internet access to rural or remote areas where there may not be other options.

Kuiper is permitted to operate in Ka band frequencies between 27.5-27.9405 GHz, 28.4545-28.9485 GHz, and 29.5-30 GHz.

Expanding spectrum access to boost connectivity

Separately, Ofcom is releasing further radio spectrum in the 27.5-30 GHz (28 GHz) and 32 GHz bands.

Blocks of spectrum in these bands recently became available and are particularly suitable for ‘fixed links’ and satellite connectivity services.

Fixed links are wireless systems that transport data between two or more fixed locations. They offer another way of providing connectivity in areas where fibre broadband is not available.

In relation to satellite services, 28 GHz in particular can be used for both satellite gateways, which are hubs that connect the satellite network to the Internet, private networks or the cloud, and satellite terminals such as a satellite dish.

Providing more spectrum for these purposes will enable service providers to increase their capacity, serve more customers, supporting innovation and growth, says Ofcom.

For the 28 GHz band, Ofcom has decided to make:

• an additional 2 x 112 MHz of spectrum (27.8285-27.9405 GHz paired with 28.8365-28.9485 GHz) available on a nationwide basis immediately for land-based satellite terminals and;

• an additional 2 x 112 MHz of spectrum (28.1925-28.3045 GHz paired with 29.2005-29.3125 GHz) available in London and Northen Ireland for satellite gateways with immediate effect, and for point-to-point fixed links later in 2025 .

For the 32 GHz band, it has decided to make:

• 2 x 112 MHz of spectrum (32.459-32.571 GHz paired with 33.271-33.383 GHz) available for point-to-point fixed links on a nationwide basis, available later in 2025.

Ofcom will also decide how to make a further 2 x 112 MHz of spectrum (27.9405-28.0525 GHz paired with 29.9485-29.0605 GHz) available once it has further evidence on the uptake of spectrum made available through this initial set changes.

In addition, Ofcom has decided not to introduce a new process to directly authorise satellite gateways in 28 GHz frequencies licensed to Spectrum Access licensees at this time. This is because additional evidence it has received suggests it is reasonable to expect market mechanisms (the leasing of spectrum between parties) to lead to further sharing without its intervention. Ofcom may revisit this again in future if it receives evidence that this is not proving effective in enabling gateway access.

“In line with our mission to support innovation, investment and growth, today’s decisions provide further opportunity for new services delivering better connectivity for people and businesses in the UK – and particularly to those in harder to reach rural communities,” commented Nina Percival, Director of Spectrum Management and Authorisation.