Spain: Orange TV adds 6 TV channels and reshapes offer

Orange TV in Spain has added six new TV channels to its programming line-up: Squirrel (cinema and TV series), BOM Cine (Cinema), Pocoyo TV (kids channel), Horse TV, Top Barça (dedicated to the Barcelona football team) and Flamenco Auditorio (Flamenco Music).

In addition, Orange TV has launched new tariffs enabling subscribers to choose the platform content in a more flexible way with more options, including extra mobile lines, higher broadband speeds and additional TV content.

Orange customers will now have access to a 600 Mbps speed fibre connection and up to 60 GB of mobile data for €48 a month plus €6 extra to add Orange TV. For those who want all football conytent, the platform offers all content from €95. It also offers other integrated platforms such DAZN, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max and SkyShowtime from €5 a month.