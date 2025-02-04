Eutelsat, Nilesat cooperation talks

Eutelsat’s CEO Eva Berneke has made a high-profile visit to Nilesat’s Cairo headquarters. In a joint communique from Eutelsat and Nilesat’s chairman and CEO Sameh Katta, the pair discussed expanding cooperation between the two satellite companies.

During the meeting, Katta reaffirmed Nilesat’s dedication to creating strong partnerships with global satellite operators. He emphasised the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its service offerings across the Middle East and Africa by leveraging international expertise and advanced technology. Eutelsat, a key player in the European satellite sector, was recognised as an essential partner in this mission.

This is not the first time that Eutelsat and Nilesat have worked closely. The pair have long collaborated. Indeed, because the two are very near neighbours at 7 and 8 degrees West, and many broadcasters and viewers see the two as being a single source of channel transmission. In 2005 the two agreed to lease capacity on Eutelsat’s HotBird 4 and relocate the satellite to 7 degrees West where it operated as Nilesat 103. A follow-on craft (Atlantic Bird 4A) was also leased by Nilesat and operated as Nilesat 104 in 2009.

Noorsat, a rival Middle East satellite business formed by the (then) Orbit Holdings, was bought out by Eutelsat for $75 million (€72.5m) in 2017.

The latest discussions also centred on broadening collaboration in satellite operations and optimising television broadcasting services to meet evolving consumer demands. Both companies explored ways to integrate expertise and innovation to improve service delivery, ensuring high-quality connectivity and entertainment solutions for diverse markets.

Additionally, the dialogue extended to potential expansions in joint service offerings, aiming to address the growing needs of both regional and international audiences. By aligning their strategic goals, Nilesat and Eutelsat are positioning themselves to navigate emerging challenges in the satellite communications industry while maintaining their leadership in the sector.