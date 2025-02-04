Fox launching streaming service this year

Fox Corp has revealed is is planning to launch a subscription streaming service by the end of 2025.

The direct-to-consumer service, which will offer news and sport content, won’t serve to upend Fox’s place in the traditional cable bundle, CEO Lachlan Murdoch advised on the company’s quarterly earnings call – without offering much further detail. He said the media company is designing the app now for a “modest” service that would be “priced accordingly”, and further information will be released in due course.

Fox Corp posted Q2 revenues of $5.08 billion, up from $4.23 billion YoY, beating analyst estimates. The company saw growth across all revenue streams: affiliate fees increased 6 per cent, advertising revenues rose 21 per cent and other revenues were up 70 per cent. The growth was attributed to higher political advertising, strong MLB postseason ratings, NFL pricing, and digital growth from AVoD service Tubi. Adjusted EBITDA rose 123 per cent to $781 million.

More to follow…