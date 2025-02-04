Report: European works 51% of all content broadcast in EU

A new report, Works on television in Europe 2023 data, has been published by the European Audiovisual Observatory, part of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. This report provides an analysis of films and TV content broadcast in 2023 by a sample of 1,663 European TV channels from 25 European Union countries, i.e. 436 000 single broadcasts.

The report reveals that over 138 000 different works (all origins) were broadcast in the EU in 2023 (works considered : films and made-for-TV works excluding sports, news, games, talk shows, reality shows, music, education, religion. For TV series: 1 season=1 work). This figure includes over 88,000 different European works. On average, over 12,000 different works (including almost 6,500 European works) were broadcast in a given country.

Further key findings include: