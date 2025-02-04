Report: Live game streaming up 12% YoY

Stream Hatchet, a streaming analytics and business intelligence platform and subsidiary of GameSquare, has released its 2024 live streaming trends report, which offers an analysis of the recent state of the live-streaming market, including the popularity of gaming streaming platforms, game publisher IP, popular media and creators.

“Stream Hatchet’s 2024 report shows the resurgence of the live streaming industry, which is approaching peak levels last seen during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “Live streaming trends and audience engagement demonstrate the growth of the creator economy and its power connecting with new audiences across emerging platforms. The report shows that trends gained momentum in 2024, which should position 2025 to be an epic year for the industry.”

Key Insights from Stream Hatchet’s Yearly Report For 2024:

1. Live Streaming’s Resurgence & Future Growth

EOY Data: Live streaming continues to increase with a 12 per cent growth in 2024 and 32.5 billion hours watched.

Predictions: Major audience for creator economy to continue expanding which will in turn cause the platform marketplace to diversify and cause advertising & monetisation strategies to shift to subscription-based models.

It will also continue to shift where consumers get their news – as more people watch individual streamers & creators to get their updates rather than the outlet or brand broadcasting the original content.

2. The Rise of New Streaming Platforms & Market Shifts

DATA: Twitch remains dominant (61 per cent market share), but YouTube Gaming (22.9 per cent) and Kick (5.7 per cent) are growing as strong alternatives – showing a diversified marketplace.

South Korea’s Twitch shutdown led to new local platforms (SOOP Korea & Chzzk) emerging, showing regional markets are willing to adapt. Similarly, in the US, even though the TikTok shutdown was brief, it opened a dialogue about data & ownership that will likely evolve the platform market in 2025.

Prediction: More regional streaming platforms will likely launch in response to geopolitical and regulatory changes, diversifying the global landscape.

3. Creator Economy & Loyalty-based Subscriptions

DATA: Viewers spent heavily on subscriptions in 2024, with 16 million subs purchased monthly on Twitch.

The success of ‘subathons’ shows that fans are more loyal than ever – offering creators new monetisation opportunities beyond traditional sponsorships.

Prediction: Loyalty-based monetisation models (e.g., exclusive content, tiered perks) will be key for creators in 2025, and traditional media should pay attention, suggests Stream Hatchet.